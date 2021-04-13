Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $382.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.75 and its 200 day moving average is $344.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.