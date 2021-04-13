Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $230.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

