Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

