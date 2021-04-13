Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

