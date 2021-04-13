Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,965 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NYSE NKE opened at $134.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

