Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $537.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.76 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.35 and its 200-day moving average is $523.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.