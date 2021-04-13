Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $310.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.85.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

