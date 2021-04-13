Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 2.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 167.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $347.51 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

