Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $652.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.71.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.