Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $192.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

