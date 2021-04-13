Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $378.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.