Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $425.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

