Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $412.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

