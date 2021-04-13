Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.59 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,000. Intel comprises approximately 2.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

