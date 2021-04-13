Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,304 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock valued at $388,290,166. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

FB stock opened at $311.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.02 and a 200-day moving average of $272.83. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

