Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.91 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average of $275.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 153.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.