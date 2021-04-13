Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $386.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

