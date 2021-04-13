Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,821 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

