Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,469 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after acquiring an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

