Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000. Coupang comprises approximately 1.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NYSE CPNG opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.