Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of XMMO opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $89.02.

