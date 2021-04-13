Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 119.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

