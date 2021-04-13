James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $32.84

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.84, but opened at $31.89. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

