James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Acquires 961 Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £153.76 ($200.89).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 1,111 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($19,595.64).

On Wednesday, February 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 1,282 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £153.84 ($200.99).

Shares of LON:ARDN remained flat at $GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,609. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Arden Partners plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.95 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.40.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

