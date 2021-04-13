James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Increased to $568.00 by Analysts at Truist

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $52.00 to $568.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 177,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.