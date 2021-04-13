Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 429.1% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 46,294 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

