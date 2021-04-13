JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.37

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 121949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.21.

About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

