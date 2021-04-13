JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.51

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.