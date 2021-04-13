JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.44 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JD opened at GBX 913.60 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 816.69. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 471.60 ($6.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

