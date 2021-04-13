Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €90.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Airbus stock opened at €99.90 ($117.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €98.69 and a 200-day moving average of €86.62. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

