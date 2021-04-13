Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €115.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.66 ($96.07).

Shares of BMW stock traded up €0.95 ($1.12) on Tuesday, reaching €88.95 ($104.65). 1,048,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12-month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

