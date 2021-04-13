Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,890 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,324.28 ($17.30) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,408.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,249.07.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

