Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Regional Management Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.03 million.

NYSE:RM opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. Regional Management has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

