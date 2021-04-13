Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ GNOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 26,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,316. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,056,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,466,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

