Jefferies Financial Group Raises TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $29.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

