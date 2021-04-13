Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,291.04 and a 12 month high of $4,481.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,852.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,043.53.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

