Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deutsche Post AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Deutsche Post in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Post’s FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

