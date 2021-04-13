Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 252.5% in March

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 252.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
