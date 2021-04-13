Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 252.5% in March

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 252.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.