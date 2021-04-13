Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JRVMF stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Jervois Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

