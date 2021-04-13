Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JRVMF stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Jervois Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
About Jervois Mining
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.