JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $30.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

JBLU traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. 9,558,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

