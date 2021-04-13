JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.88

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 11899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

