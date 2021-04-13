JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. JFrog has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.