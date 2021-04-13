JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Raised to Hold at Summit Insights

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,527. JFrog has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JFrog by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 216,877 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

