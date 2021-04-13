Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 256.1% from the March 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of JFIN opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

