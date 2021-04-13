JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 22,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.