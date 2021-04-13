JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.