JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.
JOANN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.