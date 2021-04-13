JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

JOAN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. 867,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,003. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 over the last quarter.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

