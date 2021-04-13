JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.