JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.