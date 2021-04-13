JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Barclays began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 in the last quarter.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

