JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 20,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.70.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

